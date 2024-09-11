ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.96 and last traded at $103.83. 660,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 490,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.49.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $4,399,000. Client First Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $767,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.