ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 4.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 90,005,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 143,841,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
