ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 4.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 90,005,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 143,841,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 474,067 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 320,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 284,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 54,632 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

