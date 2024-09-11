Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PB opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

