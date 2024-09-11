pufETH (PUFETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $351.24 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,359.76 or 0.04110970 BTC on popular exchanges. pufETH has a market capitalization of $351.24 million and $5.48 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About pufETH

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 516,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 515,588.0967792. The last known price of pufETH is 2,346.54316376 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $858,495.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

