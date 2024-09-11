Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 0.7%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.39. Approximately 180,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,906,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.68, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

