Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 0.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 472,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,923,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

