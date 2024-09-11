Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 75.2% per year over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

PXSAP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 4,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

