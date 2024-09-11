Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.