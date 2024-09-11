Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Decreased by Zacks Research

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $197.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.21. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $149.59 and a twelve month high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 232.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.