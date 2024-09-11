Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted by Zacks Research

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.