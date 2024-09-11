Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Zacks Research

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Shares of EL stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.22.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

