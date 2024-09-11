Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.77.

TSE PPL opened at C$55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

