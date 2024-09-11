Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Veren in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Veren’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Veren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $852.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.00 million.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Trading Down 1.1 %

Veren stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37. Veren has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Veren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Veren’s payout ratio is currently -424.95%.

Institutional Trading of Veren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the second quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Veren in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

