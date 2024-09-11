Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YELP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,103 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

