Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YELP
Yelp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.
Institutional Trading of Yelp
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,103 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yelp
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.