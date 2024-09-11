Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.97 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $235.18 million and $24.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00003886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.32 or 0.04077431 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00040866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,312,282 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

