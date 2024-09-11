Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Up 0.1%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 130,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 305,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF ( NYSEARCA:IVOL Free Report ) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

