Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Up 0.1%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 130,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 305,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
