Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 2.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

PWR opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

