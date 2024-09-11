Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
