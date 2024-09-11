Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.55. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 761 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

