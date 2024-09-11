ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Reaches $1.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00108162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

