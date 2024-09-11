Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Purchases $33,280.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Casamento bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance
RLMD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 196,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,163. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
