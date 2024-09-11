Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). 72,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 509,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Renalytix Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95. The stock has a market cap of £16.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.