Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

