Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

PBA opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,439,000 after buying an additional 4,405,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,541,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

