Reserve Rights 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.34 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $279.10 million and $19.34 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,059,494,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

