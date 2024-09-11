Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

RVP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

