RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.99.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.