Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 10,469 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Globus Medical worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GMED opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

