Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 178,992 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 570,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,992 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 17.2 %

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

