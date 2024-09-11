Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.46% of Blue Bird worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $7,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLBD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Trading Down 1.6 %

BLBD opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.