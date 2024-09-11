Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,636 shares during the period. TKO Group comprises about 2.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of TKO opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

