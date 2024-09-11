Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,078 shares during the period. Doximity comprises 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Doximity worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,823,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Doximity by 250.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,018. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

