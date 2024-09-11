Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,654,000 after buying an additional 102,010 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,504,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

NSSC opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

