Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $15.55 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Wix.com by 2,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 48,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.16. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

