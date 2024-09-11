Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Premier worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Premier by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,312 shares of company stock worth $3,154,400. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 0.8 %

Premier stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

