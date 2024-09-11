Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $5.52 Million in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,012,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GENI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $21,961,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

