Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Progress Software worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGS opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

