Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Vail Resorts worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $14,011,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $179.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.42. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

