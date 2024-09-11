Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Griffon worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 65.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GFF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Griffon Stock Up 1.2 %

GFF opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

