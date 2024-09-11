Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

RVSB stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

