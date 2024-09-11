Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

