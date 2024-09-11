Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9,674.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 68,129 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,432 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,476 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,008 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 97.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,230 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.36.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

