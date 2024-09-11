Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading Down 4.5%

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $249.32 and last traded at $250.17. Approximately 448,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 920,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.99.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $282.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.23 and a 200 day moving average of $271.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business's revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $313,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $3,729,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

