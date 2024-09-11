Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Celsius Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Celsius by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

