Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Up 20%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 100,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 76,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
