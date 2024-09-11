Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.13.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

