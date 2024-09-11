Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,778 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $29,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BN opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.84.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.