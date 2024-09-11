Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,632 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $42,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 986.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 236,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 215,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

