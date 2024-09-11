Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 801 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

