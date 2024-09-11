Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 83,384 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,384 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $44,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

